PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124: Lakehorn Results
October 16, 2021 | Posted by
PROGRESS Wrestling held their event ‘Chapter 124: Lakehorn’ earlier today from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Lizzy Evo def. Raven Creed
* Progress Tag Team Championship: Smokin’ Aces def. Kings of the North
* Revelations of Divine Love Round 1: Skye Smitson def. Laura Di Matteo
* Revelations of Divine Love Round 1: Rhio vs. Lana Austin
* Sunshine Machine def. LK Mezinger & Sandy Beach
* Gene Munny def. Danny Black
* Luke Jacobs def. KEINEN Krishna
* Elijah def. Ethan Allen
* Dan Moloney, Man Like Dereiss & Jody Fleisch def. Warren Banks & Lykos Gym
