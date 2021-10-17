PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124: Lakehorn Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their event ‘Chapter 124: Lakehorn’ earlier today from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Lizzy Evo def. Raven Creed

* Progress Tag Team Championship: Smokin’ Aces def. Kings of the North

* Revelations of Divine Love Round 1: Skye Smitson def. Laura Di Matteo

* Revelations of Divine Love Round 1: Rhio vs. Lana Austin

* Sunshine Machine def. LK Mezinger & Sandy Beach

* Gene Munny def. Danny Black

* Luke Jacobs def. KEINEN Krishna

* Elijah def. Ethan Allen

* Dan Moloney, Man Like Dereiss & Jody Fleisch def. Warren Banks & Lykos Gym