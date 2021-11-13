wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion Results 11.13.21
– PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today. The event was streamed on the WWE Network. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary.
* Chris Ridgeway (w/ Ethan Allen) picked up the win over Danny Black.
* Malik (w/ Kosta Konstantino) beat Keinen Krishna.
* The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & T.K. Cooper) beat The 87 (Roy Johnson & Warren Banks).
* Raven Creed beat Taonga.
* Dan Moloney was victorious over Elijah.
* Revelations Tournament Semi-Final Match: Mercedez Blaze got the win over Alexxis Falcon.
* PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) beat Nick Riley to retain the title.
* No. 1 Contender 6-Man Scramble Match: Gene Munny was victorious over LK Mezinger, Big Guns Joe, Ethan Allen, Man Like Dereiss, & Kid Lykos II.
