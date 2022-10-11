PROGRESS Wrestling Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder Results: Natural Progression Series 8 Bouts, More

PROGRESS Wrestling held its Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling-News.net:

* Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon

* ELIJAH defeated Tom Dawkins

* Natural Progression Series 8 First Round Match: Tate Mayfairs defeated Sam Bailey

* Nina Samuels defeated Taonga

* Kid Lykos defeated Luke Jacobs

* Natural Progression Series 8 First Round Match: Leon Slater defeated Liam Slater

* Super Mob Smash XII Match: Mike Bird defeated Tu Byt, Gene Munny, Chuck Mambo, TK Cooper, Omari, Callum Newman, Keinen Krishna, Vaughn Vertigo, Danny Black, Joe Lando and Maverick Mayhew

* Rhio defeated Skye Smitson

* Dan Moloney defeated Spike Trivet