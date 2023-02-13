wrestling / News

PROGRESS Wrestling Establish Your Love Results 2.12.23: Allie Katch In Action, More

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Wrestling Establish Your Love Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling’s latest show was Establish Your Love, which took place on Sunday. You can see the full results from the Manchester, England show below, per Fightful:

* Allie Katch def. Session Moth Martin

* Alexxis Falcon & Millie McKenzie def. Lizzy Evo & Nina Samuels

* Warren Banks def. Kid Lykos

* Dani Luna & Raven Creed def. The Lana Austin Experience (LA Taylor & Skye Smitson)

* Lucha Rules 8-Man Tag Team Match: The 0121 def. CPF

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine fought Smokin’ Aces to a double countout

* Maggot def. Tate Mayfairs and Tu Byt and Warhorse

* Luke Jacobs def. Kid Lykos II

* Bullit & Spike Trivet def. Gene Munny & Tom Dawkins

