PROGRESS Wrestling Establish Your Love Results 2.12.23: Allie Katch In Action, More
PROGRESS Wrestling’s latest show was Establish Your Love, which took place on Sunday. You can see the full results from the Manchester, England show below, per Fightful:
* Allie Katch def. Session Moth Martin
* Alexxis Falcon & Millie McKenzie def. Lizzy Evo & Nina Samuels
* Warren Banks def. Kid Lykos
* Dani Luna & Raven Creed def. The Lana Austin Experience (LA Taylor & Skye Smitson)
* Lucha Rules 8-Man Tag Team Match: The 0121 def. CPF
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine fought Smokin’ Aces to a double countout
* Maggot def. Tate Mayfairs and Tu Byt and Warhorse
* Luke Jacobs def. Kid Lykos II
* Bullit & Spike Trivet def. Gene Munny & Tom Dawkins
