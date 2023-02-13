PROGRESS Wrestling Establish Your Love Results 2.12.23: Allie Katch In Action, More

PROGRESS Wrestling’s latest show was Establish Your Love, which took place on Sunday. You can see the full results from the Manchester, England show below, per Fightful:

* Allie Katch def. Session Moth Martin

* Alexxis Falcon & Millie McKenzie def. Lizzy Evo & Nina Samuels

* Warren Banks def. Kid Lykos

* Dani Luna & Raven Creed def. The Lana Austin Experience (LA Taylor & Skye Smitson)

* Lucha Rules 8-Man Tag Team Match: The 0121 def. CPF

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine fought Smokin’ Aces to a double countout

* Maggot def. Tate Mayfairs and Tu Byt and Warhorse

* Luke Jacobs def. Kid Lykos II

* Bullit & Spike Trivet def. Gene Munny & Tom Dawkins

🗽 At #StartSpreadingTheNews, Gene Munny informed Tom Dawkins that he had to face Spike Trivet once more before their match at When The Man Comes Around…

🤝 How will Tom Dawkins & Gene Munny come together to get the win over the Sovereign Lord & Bullit?#EstablishYourLove pic.twitter.com/WpUE9xGlkn

— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 12, 2023