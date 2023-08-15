PROGRESS Wrestling Announces New Content Platform, Will Launch This Week

PRGRESS Wrestling is launching its own content platform DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS later this week. PROGRESS announced in a press release on Tuesday that the platform will launch on August 17th and include “in due course” the full PROGRESS catalog, original programming and live streaming capabilities, the latter of which will launch later this year.

The service will run £7.99 per month or 12 months for £79.90, and the announcement notes that the company is “in advanced discussions” with other wrestling promotions to host their own content on the service.

You can see the full announcement below:

DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS: A NEW ERA FOR PROGRESS WRESTLING AND BEYOND

PROGRESS Wrestling is thrilled to announce the launch of DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS, a brand-new professional wrestling content platform that will revolutionise the way fans experience their shows.

The decision to introduce DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS comes after months of careful assessment to provide PROGRESS fans with an enhanced viewing experience. Their previous platform, Pivotshare, whilst serviceable, lacked the necessary features and direct fan engagement that PROGRESS Wrestling aimed to deliver.

With the recent news of Pivotshare’s impending closure, PROGRESS Wrestling brought forward their plans to create a new platform and on Thursday, 17th August 2023, DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS will officially launch and become the ultimate and exclusive destination for all things PROGRESS Wrestling.

Fans can expect a treasure trove of content, including in due course, the entire PROGRESS show catalogue, best of compilations, original programming and documentaries and most excitingly for the first time ever, later in 2023, live streaming capabilities.

PROGRESS Wrestling is also in advanced discussions with other wrestling promotions around the world to host their own content on DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS. As an inclusive platform, PROGRESS is extending a warm welcome to other promoters looking for a new home for their own shows.

“Our fans passion and loyalty have been the driving force behind this new platform” says Martyn Best, co-owner of PROGRESS Wrestling. “DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS is not just a solution to the frustrations of the past; it is a commitment to provide the best experience for our fans and our fellow wrestling promoters. We will become the only wrestling content platform run by a wrestling promotion, supporting other promotions.”

“There were too many issues that our fans faced with Pivotshare, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. With DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS, we are eager to re-engage directly with our audience, offering a more personalised experience that will deliver a much-improved watching experience” adds Lee McAteer, co-owner of PROGRESS Wrestling.

The formal launch of DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS will be met with great anticipation, and the PROGRESS Wrestling team promises to keep fans well-informed of all the exciting developments leading up to the launch worldwide.

Best added, “We have looked to pitch the price to reflect great value for our fans at £7.99 per month, or 12 months for the price of 10 at £79.90 for an annual pass, and we hope this will be appealing to everyone.”

For other wrestling promotions interested in joining DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS, they can pursue their interest by email at [email protected]. PROGRESS believe that this is an opportunity to be part of this ground-breaking platform and bring wrestling content to a wider audience.

As DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS prepares to usher in a new era for PROGRESS Wrestling and wrestling content, fans and promoters alike can look forward to a more immersive, fan-centric future. The wrestling world is about to witness a transformation with DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS.