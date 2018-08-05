PROGRESS Wrestling Results 8.04.18: Pete Dunne & Moustache Mountain In Action

Thanks to 411 reader Scott for sending these results along…

* Great show! Packed house. Crowd was into all seven matches.

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Haskins

J* inny, Natalia Markova and Solo Darling beat Ashley Vox, Toni Storm and Jordynne Grace when Jinny pinned Vox

* Mark Andrews pinned Austin Theory is a non title match

* CCK defeated Grizzled Young Veterans to become the new tag champs

* Intermission

* Pete Dunne, who got the loudest pop of the night, beat Eddie Dennis

* Moustache Mountain defeated TK Cooper and Shane Strickland (who was wrestling his second match of the day)

* Jimmy Havoc beat Rickey Shane Page is blood filled ECW rules match. Both men are former CZW Tournament of Death winners

* Co-founder Jim Smallman acted as host and ring announcer. He seemed genuinely thrilled to have his show in the same building as ECW and stated that, “Without this building, there would be no PROGRESS wrestling”