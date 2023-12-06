wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Returning to the US During WrestleMania 40 Weekend With The Collective
– PROGRESS Wrestling announced the promotion’s long-awaited return to the US later next year with PROGRESS Chapter 165: Freedom Walks Again. The event will be presented as part of GCW’s The Collective. This will be PROGRESS Wrestling’s first show in the US since Mardi Graps in 2018.
The event will be held Friday, April 5, 2024 during WrestleMania 40 Weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be held at Penns Landing Center.
🇺🇸 PROGRESS Wrestling RETURNS to the USA!
🚨 Our first US chapter show since Mardi Graps in 2018 takes place as part of The Collective over #WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia.
🫶 Join us for what will be a historic show featuring your favourite PROGRESS wrestlers & some… pic.twitter.com/QKN8YVPsqt
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 6, 2023
