PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Watch Party for Super Strong Style 16
May 19, 2020 | Posted by
– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that there will be a watch party that includes a stream of the Super Strong Style 16 2019 event later this weekend. PROGRESS will be streaming the event in full and fore free starting at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. You can view the announcement below.
This weekend would've been #SSS16.
It's not happening due to COVID-19… but instead we're gonna stream last year's event IN FULL AND FOR FREE, 7.30pm this Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Set a reminder: https://t.co/HK20j8N6OJ
Watch along, join us in the chat! pic.twitter.com/1THVg4dsDa
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 19, 2020
