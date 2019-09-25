Progressive Insurance To Sponsor Smackdown, FOX Considering Fewer Commercials

AdAge reports that Progressive Insurance has signed on to sponsor Smackdown when it moves to FOX next week, with a new deal negotiated by FOX Sports Executive Vice President of Sports Sales Seth Winter. He has worked with the WWE since the 1980s when he sold inventory in the “Championship Wrestling” show on WOR-TV in New York.

According to Winter, ad integrations will have a “significant role” in the partnership and said the in-show features that define the “immersive sponsorship” will change over time. Other brands for the launch include Paramount, Pizza Hut, Boost Mobile an Snickers. Paramount’s movies Gemini Man and Playing with Fire (starring John Cena) are expected to get a lot of air time. Winter said the sponsors “have a significant presence in the show that goes beyond paid units.”

FOX has been promoting WWE during NFL lately, which has resulted in 140 million impressions for Smackdown promos. There will be a larger push this week on Thursday Night Football during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Green Bay Packers, as well as next week’s game with the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Winter said that the ad package attracted twenty sponsors that have never purchased ad time on a wrestling show before and ad categories have been “flocking” to the brand. That includes movies, telecommunications, tech, insurance, and quick-serve restaurants. Eight of the top 20 SmackDown advertisers from the final season on the USA Network include Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, Little Caesars, Arby’s, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Subway.

Smackdown has average a 0.6 rating for the past four months on the USA Network, which would be considered a failure at FOX, as it’s available in nearly 30 million more homes than USA. However, Winter is not “terribly concerned” and “fully expects” that WWE will find an audience among younger viewers. He also thinks WWE’s social media presence will bring in more fans. He said: “We want to seize the night. If you program for that demo, they will come.”

Meanwhile, FOX is reportedly considering fewer commercials as “extra incentive” for younger fans who are against normal means of advertising. Winter said FOX “may look at reducing inventory loads” during Smackdown possibly by 10-20%. The double-box commercial format, which happens during MLB and NFL broadcasts, won’t happen during Smackdown.

There are several Hall of Famers and legends set for the show, including Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler. There are “many other” special appearances “being kept under wraps”.