The Progressive Liberal Prefers Working in Front of Hostile Crowds

– Indy wrestler Dan “The Progressive Liberal” Richards did a new interview with the Ringer discussing working in front of hostile crowds, believing in his gimmick and more.

On wrestling in front of hostile crowds: “I’ve actually gone places where I know they’re not gonna like what I have to say and I’ve said it anyways. I think we need more of that.”

on believing in his gimmick: “If I was trying to say and do stuff I didn’t believe in, the audience would be able to tell. Trust me, I don’t think the attention would’ve sustained if it was just me pretending. It would’ve been 15 minutes of fame.”

Eric Bischoff on why the Richards won’t get contract offer from a company like WWE: “It would be too much of a hot potato from an advertising standpoint. Politics and religion are close to home and start arguments.”