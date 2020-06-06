wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Matt Riddle’s Impending Smackdown Debut, Miz and Morrison & Braun Strowman Destroy Each Other’s Cars
June 5, 2020 | Posted by
– A promo was aired for Matt Riddle’s upcoming Smackdown debut on tonight’s episode. You can see the promo below. Riddle was announced last week as coming to the brand.
BROOOOOOOOOOOOO
We can't wait to see @SuperKingofBros on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/rSK6bZkbSe
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2020
– The Miz and John Morrison ran afoul of Braun Strowman on tonight’s Smackdown, destroying Braun Strowman’s car. In return, Strowman flipped their van ahead of his handcap match against the two at Backlash:
