WWE News: Promo For Matt Riddle’s Impending Smackdown Debut, Miz and Morrison & Braun Strowman Destroy Each Other’s Cars

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A promo was aired for Matt Riddle’s upcoming Smackdown debut on tonight’s episode. You can see the promo below. Riddle was announced last week as coming to the brand.

– The Miz and John Morrison ran afoul of Braun Strowman on tonight’s Smackdown, destroying Braun Strowman’s car. In return, Strowman flipped their van ahead of his handcap match against the two at Backlash:

