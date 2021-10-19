MLW News: New Promo For MLW War Chamber, Possible Date For New York City Return

MLW has released a new promo hyping next month’s MLW War Chamber event in Philadelphia. The company posted the following video for the November 6th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia:

– PWInsider reports that the company’s return to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City looks to be set for December 9th, but notes that it is not 100% locked in at this time. Dates for December and January are expected to be announced soon.