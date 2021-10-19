wrestling / News
MLW News: New Promo For MLW War Chamber, Possible Date For New York City Return
October 18, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has released a new promo hyping next month’s MLW War Chamber event in Philadelphia. The company posted the following video for the November 6th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia:
– PWInsider reports that the company’s return to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City looks to be set for December 9th, but notes that it is not 100% locked in at this time. Dates for December and January are expected to be announced soon.
More Trending Stories
- The IInspiration Reveal the Reason They Chose To Sign With Impact Wrestling
- Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship At TripleMania Regia, Cain Velasquez Set For Action
- WWE Planning More Changes For Karrion Kross Character, Still No Scarlett
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Being Motivated By Competition, Wanting To Work More With CM Punk On Commentary