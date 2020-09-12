Promo For Next Week’s NXT UK Relaunch Teases Gallus in Action, More

NXT UK returns to action next week, and the tag team champions will be doing battle on the first new episode in months. WWE has released a new promo for next week’s episode and a preview that you can read below:

NXT UK returns Thursday with Gallus in action and more

NXT UK’s relaunch is finally here!

The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back Thursday with all-new in-ring action, filmed at the state-of-the-art BT Sport studios in London.

Be sure to tune in to see NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus go head-to-head with Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams.

What will be in store before Kay Lee Ray defends the NXT UK Women’s Championship against former friend Piper Niven on Sept. 24?

Plus, what else can the NXT UK Universe expect with NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER’s showdown with Ilja Dragunov looming, as well as the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament set to kick off soon?

Don’t miss the relaunch of NXT UK, Thursday at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!