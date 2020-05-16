wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw Teases a ‘New Era,’ Smackdown IC Title Tournament Clips
May 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a promo for Monday’s Raw teasing a “new era” from Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. You can see the promo below, which also hypes up the continuing feud between Randy Orton and Edge:
– WWE shared the highlights from tonight’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament matches on Smackdown, which saw Daniel Bryan beat Drew Gulak and Elias beat King Corbin:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Unhappy That Sami Zayn Decided Not To Come To Tapings
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold