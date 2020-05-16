wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw Teases a ‘New Era,’ Smackdown IC Title Tournament Clips

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Asuka RAW

– WWE has posted a promo for Monday’s Raw teasing a “new era” from Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. You can see the promo below, which also hypes up the continuing feud between Randy Orton and Edge:

– WWE shared the highlights from tonight’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament matches on Smackdown, which saw Daniel Bryan beat Drew Gulak and Elias beat King Corbin:

Asuka, RAW, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

