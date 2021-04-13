wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For NXT’s Move to Tuesday, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Clip
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE aired a promo on Monday for NXT’s new timeslot debut on Tuesday night. You can see the promo below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Today:
– WWE posted the following clip from Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, which saw Rose and Brooke embarass Jax and then back up, willingly taking the loss:
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Mocks Mandy Rose’s Fall At Wrestlemania, Rose Responds
- Bruce Prichard Admits He Hated Edge vs. Mick Foley At WrestleMania 22, Talks Edge’s Rise To Stardom In WWE
- 411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Chris Jericho on Joining AEW, Working in New Japan, His WWE Career, and More!
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos