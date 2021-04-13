wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For NXT’s Move to Tuesday, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Clip

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
new NXT Logo 2021 WWE

– WWE aired a promo on Monday for NXT’s new timeslot debut on Tuesday night. You can see the promo below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Today:

– WWE posted the following clip from Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, which saw Rose and Brooke embarass Jax and then back up, willingly taking the loss:

