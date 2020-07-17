– Impact Wrestling has released a new promo hyping Chris Bey’s X-Division Championship match against Willie Mack at Slammiversary. You can see the video below ahead of the PPV, which airs on Saturday via FITE TV:

– Dragon Gate has announced a steel cage match featuring YAMATO vs. KAI Vs. Eita vs. BxB Hulk vs. Big R Shimizu vs. Masato Yoshino for their September 21st “Dangerous Gate” show at Ota City General Gymnasium: