Various News: Promo Hypes Slammiversary X-Division Title Match, Cage Match Set For Dragon Gate
July 16, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has released a new promo hyping Chris Bey’s X-Division Championship match against Willie Mack at Slammiversary. You can see the video below ahead of the PPV, which airs on Saturday via FITE TV:
– Dragon Gate has announced a steel cage match featuring YAMATO vs. KAI Vs. Eita vs. BxB Hulk vs. Big R Shimizu vs. Masato Yoshino for their September 21st “Dangerous Gate” show at Ota City General Gymnasium:
【9・21 #大田区総合体育館 大会情報】
金網6WAYマッチ#吉野正人
vs#YAMATO
vs#KAI
vs#Eita
vs #BxBハルク
vs#ビッグR清水
大会情報→https://t.co/N0EburxzVc
独占コメントは DRAGONGATEmobile にて！https://t.co/ZCMdEhjMqx #DragonGate #ProWrestling#DangerousGate2020 pic.twitter.com/32ZTOswpQ2
— DRAGONGATE (@dragongate_pro) July 16, 2020
