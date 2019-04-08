wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown Teases Kofi Kingston’s Return as Champion, IIconics Get Their Custom Title Sideplates
– WWE posted a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below, which previews Kofi Kingston’s return to Smackdown as champion (assuming he doesn’t lose the title to Seth Rollins on Raw):
Tomorrow night on @USA_Network, @TrueKofi returns to #SDLive with a special championship celebration hosted by #TheNewDay! pic.twitter.com/QEYz9LB2o3
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
– WWE shared video of The IIconics getting their custom sideplates attached to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The two won the titles on last night’s WrestleMania, ending Sasha Banks and Bayley’s inaugural run with the titles:
EXCLUSIVE: After winning the WWE #WomensTagTeam Championship at #WrestleMania, The #IIconics show off their new titles. pic.twitter.com/7UNjZaVGUE
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: New Jersey Transit Blames WWE & Late-Ending WrestleMania 35 For Fans Being Stuck In New Jersey, NJ Governor Apologizes, WWE Issues Statement
- More Details On Wrestlemania Main Event: Ronda Rousey May Have A Broken Hand, Finish Allegedly Went As Planned
- Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of WrestleMania Was Made Last Minute, Hulk Hogan Had No Idea
- Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues