WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown Teases Kofi Kingston’s Return as Champion, IIconics Get Their Custom Title Sideplates

– WWE posted a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below, which previews Kofi Kingston’s return to Smackdown as champion (assuming he doesn’t lose the title to Seth Rollins on Raw):

– WWE shared video of The IIconics getting their custom sideplates attached to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The two won the titles on last night’s WrestleMania, ending Sasha Banks and Bayley’s inaugural run with the titles: