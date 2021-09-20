Various News: Promo For This Week’s Dark Side of the Ring, Young Rock Season Two Filming Plan

– This week’s Dark Side of the Ring will take a look at the life of Chris Kanyon, and a preview is online. The synopsis for the episode, which airs on Thursday night on VICE TV, is as follows:

“In a culture that celebrates machismo and negative gay stereotypes, wrestling innovator Chris Kanyon keeps his own sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.”

Chris Kanyon was one of the most innovate and versatile performers of his era, living with a secret he protected to a tragic end. Featuring @RealDDP, @IAmJericho, @MinisterReal, @youngbucks, @MrGMSI_BCage, @LukeHawx504 and others. Thursday at 9pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/BrTJPukyU1 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) September 20, 2021

– PWInsider reports that NBC is currently planning to film the second season of Young Rock in Australia in November and December.