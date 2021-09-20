wrestling / News

Various News: Promo For This Week’s Dark Side of the Ring, Young Rock Season Two Filming Plan

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dark Side of the Ring Promo Image

– This week’s Dark Side of the Ring will take a look at the life of Chris Kanyon, and a preview is online. The synopsis for the episode, which airs on Thursday night on VICE TV, is as follows:

“In a culture that celebrates machismo and negative gay stereotypes, wrestling innovator Chris Kanyon keeps his own sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.”

PWInsider reports that NBC is currently planning to film the second season of Young Rock in Australia in November and December.

