WWE News: Promo For Tonight’s Smackdown, New Match Announced For Tonight’s 205 Live, Nick Jackson Comments on Ultimate Deletion

– Here is a promo for tonight’s Smackdown.

– Hideo Itami will face Lince Dorado on tonight’s WWE 205 Live. Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak in the final semifinal match in the cruiserweight tournament is also set for the show.

RT – PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD I would like to announce that TONIGHT on @WWE205Live you will see @HideoItami taking on @LuchadorLD in one on one #Cruiserweight competition. Best of luck to both men #205Live — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 20, 2018

– Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted the following after the Ultimate Deletion match that aired on last night’s WWE Raw…