WWE News: Promo For Tonight’s Smackdown, New Match Announced For Tonight’s 205 Live, Nick Jackson Comments on Ultimate Deletion
– Here is a promo for tonight’s Smackdown.
– Hideo Itami will face Lince Dorado on tonight’s WWE 205 Live. Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak in the final semifinal match in the cruiserweight tournament is also set for the show.
– Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted the following after the Ultimate Deletion match that aired on last night’s WWE Raw…
The plan was to have a final deletion match with the Hardy’s last year but obviously plans changed. Glad they’re allowing Matt and Jeff to show how creative they are.
