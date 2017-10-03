wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
October 3, 2017
– Here is a promo for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, which will feature a face-off between Shane Mcmahon and Kevin Owens…
Watch as @shanemcmahon and @FightOwensFight meet face-to-face TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/rpk94XFGh2
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017
– Here is today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Mikey Batts (34)
* Doug Basham (40)
* Darryl “Man Mountain Rock” Peterson (56)
* Mike Adamle (68)
* Bullet Bob Armstrong (78)