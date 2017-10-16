 

Promo For WrestleMania 34 Tickets, On-Sale Date Set

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 34

– WWE has announced that tickets go on sale for WrestleMania 34 on November 17th and have released a promo accompanying the news. Tickets will be on sale for the general public at 11 AM ET. A pre-sale will likely take place earlier in the week.

Wrestlemania 34 takes place on April 8th, 2018 in New Orleans.

