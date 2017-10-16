wrestling / News
Promo For WrestleMania 34 Tickets, On-Sale Date Set
– WWE has announced that tickets go on sale for WrestleMania 34 on November 17th and have released a promo accompanying the news. Tickets will be on sale for the general public at 11 AM ET. A pre-sale will likely take place earlier in the week.
Wrestlemania 34 takes place on April 8th, 2018 in New Orleans.
