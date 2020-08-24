wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For WWE 24: WrestleMania 36, Opening Video From SummerSlam

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 36 Drew McIntyre

WWE aired a new promo for the WWE 24 special looking at the unique road to this year’s WrestleMania during SummerSlam. You can see the video below for the special, which airs tonight after on the WWE Network after SummerSlam goes off the air:

– WWE also shared the opening video for SummerSlam, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Summerslam, WWE, WWE 24: WrestleMania 36, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading