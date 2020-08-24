wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For WWE 24: WrestleMania 36, Opening Video From SummerSlam
WWE aired a new promo for the WWE 24 special looking at the unique road to this year’s WrestleMania during SummerSlam. You can see the video below for the special, which airs tonight after on the WWE Network after SummerSlam goes off the air:
The show goes on right after #SummerSlam…
You don't want to miss THIS #WWE24!
👀 https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/JU6uW8E9OE
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 24, 2020
– WWE also shared the opening video for SummerSlam, which you can see below:
