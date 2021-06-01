Promos For This Week’s WWE NXT & Smackdown Preview #1 Contender’s Match, Tag Title Bout

WWE has released new promos hyping the #1 contender’s match on NXT and the Smackdown Tag Team Title match for this week’s shows. You can see the promos below for Tuesday’s episode of NXT and Friday’s Smackdown, which air on USA Network and FOX respectively.

The NXT match will see Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne face off to determine Karrion Kross’ next challenger for his NXT Title, while Smackdown will see the Mysterios defend their championships against the Usos.