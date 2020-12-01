WWE News: Promos For This Week’s Smackdown & Tribute to the Troops, Nikki Cross Celebrates St. Andrew’s Day

– WWE has released new promos for this week’s Smackdown and Tribute to the Troops shows. You can see the videos below for the shows, which air Friday and Sunday on FOX, respectively. The Tribute to the Troops promo reveals that country music act HARDY will perform for the event as well.

– In a WWE Network exclusive video, Nikki Cross celebrated St. Andrew’s Day on tonight’s Raw by offering Sarah Schreiber some haggis: