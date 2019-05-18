wrestling / News
Promoter Responds to Scott Hall’s Claims They Falsely Advertised Him
– An independent promoter has responded to Scott Hall’s claims that they falsely advertised him for a show next month, noting that a video of Hall promoting the event was posted last month. Hall took to Twitter on Thursday in a now-deleted tweet, telling Vanguard Championship Wrestling to “please stop advertising me for an appearance you never contacted me about. I will NOT be at the VCW event on June 15 th . Thanks.”
In response, VCW posted to Facebook stating that they have a signed commitment from Hall to appear at the event and even did a promotional video that was released a month ago. You can see the post below, as well as the previous promotional video from Hall:
Hall has yet to respond to VCW’s claims.
