Proof of Vaccination Required To Attend AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling has announced that those who attend AEW Dynamite Grand Slam will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The event happens on September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Please note that all ticket holders age 12 and older are required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, for AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM.

All ticket holders are advised to bring one of the following as proof of vaccination:

CDC Vaccination Card. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable.

NYC Vaccination Record or other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. If you are unable to get this record, call 311.

NYC COVID Safe App: Available for download via Android and iOS. You can upload a photo of your CDC vaccination card or other official record to this app, along with your photo ID.

Excelsior Pass (or Excelsior Pass Plus): To use this app, you will need the phone number or email address associated with your NYC vaccination record. If you are unable to use this app, try one of the other options listed above.

An official immunization record from outside NYC or the U.S.

Note that Ticketmaster will provide refunds to fans who refuse to show proof of vaccination or are unvaccinated.