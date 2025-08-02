Prop Betting Odds Revealed For WWE SummerSlam

The prop betting odds for WWE SummerSlam have been revealed. MyBookie have revealed the odds (per Fightful) for various prop bets including whether Seth Rollins will cash in Money in the Bank, an appearance by The Rock, the method of win for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and more:

Will Cody Rhodes Turn Heel?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Total of Spears Made in Tag Match between Reigns, Uso, Breakker, Reed Match

Over 5.5 Spears: -150

Under 5.5 Spears: +110

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: First Finishing Move Performed

John Cena’s – Attitude Adjustment: -150

Cody Rhodes – Cody Cutter: +110

Total of Tsunami’s by Bronson Reed in match

Under 2.5 Tsunami’s: -150

Over 2.5 Tsunami’s: +110

Will Jelly Roll Land a RKO?

Yes: -500

No: +300

Will Jelly Roll Pin Logan Paul to Win the Match

Yes: -400

No: +250

Does Bayley Make an Appearance in the Lyra Valkyria/Becky Lynch Match?

Yes: -200

No: +150

Undisputed WWE Championship Match (Cody/Cena match): Method of Victory

Pinfall: -300

Submission: +250

Any Other Method (DQ or Countout): +350

Does Seth Rollins Cash-In his Briefcase at SummerSlam?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Who Takes the Pin in the Women’s World Championship

IYO Sky: -200

Rhea Ripley: +250

Naomi: +500

Does the Rock Make an Appearance on Sunday Night?

No: -500

Yes: +300