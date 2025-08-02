wrestling / News
Prop Betting Odds Revealed For WWE SummerSlam
The prop betting odds for WWE SummerSlam have been revealed. MyBookie have revealed the odds (per Fightful) for various prop bets including whether Seth Rollins will cash in Money in the Bank, an appearance by The Rock, the method of win for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and more:
Will Cody Rhodes Turn Heel?
Yes: -120
No: -120
Total of Spears Made in Tag Match between Reigns, Uso, Breakker, Reed Match
Over 5.5 Spears: -150
Under 5.5 Spears: +110
Undisputed WWE Championship Match: First Finishing Move Performed
John Cena’s – Attitude Adjustment: -150
Cody Rhodes – Cody Cutter: +110
Total of Tsunami’s by Bronson Reed in match
Under 2.5 Tsunami’s: -150
Over 2.5 Tsunami’s: +110
Will Jelly Roll Land a RKO?
Yes: -500
No: +300
Will Jelly Roll Pin Logan Paul to Win the Match
Yes: -400
No: +250
Does Bayley Make an Appearance in the Lyra Valkyria/Becky Lynch Match?
Yes: -200
No: +150
Undisputed WWE Championship Match (Cody/Cena match): Method of Victory
Pinfall: -300
Submission: +250
Any Other Method (DQ or Countout): +350
Does Seth Rollins Cash-In his Briefcase at SummerSlam?
No: -400
Yes: +250
Who Takes the Pin in the Women’s World Championship
IYO Sky: -200
Rhea Ripley: +250
Naomi: +500
Does the Rock Make an Appearance on Sunday Night?
No: -500
Yes: +300
