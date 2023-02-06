ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Results 2.3.22

ProSouth Wrestling held their Ascension show on Friday, and the results are online. The show took place in Piedmont, Alabama and you can check out the full results below, per Fightful:

* Shean Christopher defeated Caeden Ooten by DQ

* Christian Pierce defeated Dorian

* Marcus Eriks defeated Ty Sutton

* Chris Kamikaze defeated James Hardy

* KayJay Impala vs. Aaron Dallas went to a no contest due to inteference from Chris Kamikaze

* Brandon Whatley defeated Brother Azriel

* Kids of Keast defeated Shean Christopher and Nawfside Heroes