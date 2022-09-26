wrestling / News
ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results: ProSouth Title Changes Hands, More
September 25, 2022 | Posted by
ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble took place on Friday and saw a new champion crowned. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful, along with the full video of the show:
* Team CMD (Cabana Man Dan, Roma Miller, Tyrese Murphy, and Dorian) defeated Team Eriks (Marcus Eriks, Shane Mako, Brandon Whatley and Tony Midas)
* YouTube Championship Match: Cameron Keast defeated Josh Breezzyy
* ProSouth Tag Team Championship Match: Nawfside Heroes defeated Exotic Youth
* ProSouth Championship Battle Rumble: Dameon Ceretone retains the title. Marcus Eriks then cashed in the Gold Rush briefcase and won the title.
