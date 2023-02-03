ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Full Results 01.27.2023: Headliner Kids of Keast vs. Miller, Dorian, & Azriel, & More

ProSouth Wrestling’s Destiny event was held on January 27 in Piedmont, AL. Complete results (via ProSouth) can be found below, along with video of the full event.

*Jose Manuel defeated Chris Kamikaze

*Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas defeated Shoota Gabe

*KJ Impala defeated Shalonce Royal

*Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) defeated Julius Pryor

*James Hardy defeated Marcus Eriks

*Kids of Keast defeated Roma Miller, Dorian & Brother Azriel