ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Full Results 01.27.2023: Headliner Kids of Keast vs. Miller, Dorian, & Azriel, & More
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
ProSouth Wrestling’s Destiny event was held on January 27 in Piedmont, AL. Complete results (via ProSouth) can be found below, along with video of the full event.
*Jose Manuel defeated Chris Kamikaze
*Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas defeated Shoota Gabe
*KJ Impala defeated Shalonce Royal
*Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) defeated Julius Pryor
*James Hardy defeated Marcus Eriks
*Kids of Keast defeated Roma Miller, Dorian & Brother Azriel
