ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Full Results 01.27.2023: Headliner Kids of Keast vs. Miller, Dorian, & Azriel, & More

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: ProSouth Wrestling

ProSouth Wrestling’s Destiny event was held on January 27 in Piedmont, AL. Complete results (via ProSouth) can be found below, along with video of the full event.

*Jose Manuel defeated Chris Kamikaze

*Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas defeated Shoota Gabe

*KJ Impala defeated Shalonce Royal

*Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) defeated Julius Pryor

*James Hardy defeated Marcus Eriks

*Kids of Keast defeated Roma Miller, Dorian & Brother Azriel

