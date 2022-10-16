ProSouth Wrestling Full Results 10.14.2022: YouTube Championship & More

wrestling / News

ProSouth Wrestling hosted an event on October 14, and you can watch the complete coverage in the video embed below. Complete results (via ProSouth) are also shown.

*Aaron Dallas & Saraya Saber def. The Primacy

*Trever Aeon def. Dorian

*YouTube Championship: Cameron Keast def. Josh Breezzyy & Christian Garrett

*Cameron Keast def. James Hardy

*Nawfside Heroes def. Exotic Youth

*Joe Black def. Brandon Whatley

