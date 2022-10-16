wrestling / News
ProSouth Wrestling Full Results 10.14.2022: YouTube Championship & More
October 15, 2022 | Posted by
ProSouth Wrestling hosted an event on October 14, and you can watch the complete coverage in the video embed below. Complete results (via ProSouth) are also shown.
*Aaron Dallas & Saraya Saber def. The Primacy
*Trever Aeon def. Dorian
*YouTube Championship: Cameron Keast def. Josh Breezzyy & Christian Garrett
*Cameron Keast def. James Hardy
*Nawfside Heroes def. Exotic Youth
*Joe Black def. Brandon Whatley