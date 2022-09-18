ProSouth Wrestling The Return Full Results 09.16.2022: ProSouth Championship, YouTube Championship, & More

The Return event was held by ProSouth Wrestling yesterday in Piedmont, AL. You can see the full results below (courtesy of Fightful).

*ProSouth All-Out Championship and Peachstate No Limits Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Trever Aeon and Rob Killjoy

*Exotic Youth (Bryce Cannon and Zach Mosley) def. Supreme Metal (Roma Miller and Tyrese Murphy)

*Brandon Whatley def. Christian Garrett

*YouTube Championship Number One Contender Match: Josh Breezzyy def. Brother Azriel, Shane Mako and Dorian

*YouTube Championship: Cameron Keast def. Elijah Proctor

*Cabana Man Dan def. Marcus Eriks

*ProSouth Championship: Dameon Ceretone def. Krule, Ayden Andrews and Joe Black