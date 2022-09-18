wrestling / News
ProSouth Wrestling The Return Full Results 09.16.2022: ProSouth Championship, YouTube Championship, & More
September 17, 2022 | Posted by
The Return event was held by ProSouth Wrestling yesterday in Piedmont, AL. You can see the full results below (courtesy of Fightful).
*ProSouth All-Out Championship and Peachstate No Limits Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Trever Aeon and Rob Killjoy
*Exotic Youth (Bryce Cannon and Zach Mosley) def. Supreme Metal (Roma Miller and Tyrese Murphy)
*Brandon Whatley def. Christian Garrett
*YouTube Championship Number One Contender Match: Josh Breezzyy def. Brother Azriel, Shane Mako and Dorian
*YouTube Championship: Cameron Keast def. Elijah Proctor
*Cabana Man Dan def. Marcus Eriks
*ProSouth Championship: Dameon Ceretone def. Krule, Ayden Andrews and Joe Black
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
- Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints
- Triple H Reportedly Set To Bring In More Surprises For WWE
- Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man