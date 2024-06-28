wrestling / News
Proving Ground Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
June 27, 2024 | Posted by
ROH has announced a Tag Team Championship Proving Ground match for next week’s episode of ROH TV. Tonight’s episode saw the announcement that the Undisputed Kingdom will face Metalik & Komander on next week’s show, with a Tag Team Title match for Metalik and Komander if they win.
The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which airs on HonorClub next Thursday.
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1806468301033492932
