Proving Ground Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced a Tag Team Championship Proving Ground match for next week’s episode of ROH TV. Tonight’s episode saw the announcement that the Undisputed Kingdom will face Metalik & Komander on next week’s show, with a Tag Team Title match for Metalik and Komander if they win.

The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which airs on HonorClub next Thursday.

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1806468301033492932