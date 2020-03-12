Prudential Center, Host Of March 25th AEW Dynamite, Shuts Down For Month

The venue scheduled to host the March 25th episode of AEW Dynamite has shut down for the month. The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite was set to take place, has announced that they are suspending events through the end of March:

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center are supportive of the NHL’s decision to suspend the season. Similarly, in consultation with our live event partners, promoters and artists, we have postponed all events at the Prudential Center through the end of March. The health and well-being of our fans, players, performers, artists, staff members, partners and communities are of the utmost importance, and we remain in close communication with public health, state and local officials during this challenging period.

As we navigate the coming weeks, we recognize that our Devils and Prudential Center staff members are family and the heartbeat of the organization. As such, we are committed to assisting our arena associates through this period.

“In this time of need, we need to band together and take care of people,” Managing Partner Josh Harris stated, “Our teams, our cities and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another.”

The Devils also extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the many talented doctors, nurses, medical professionals and emergency services personnel who are working tirelessly to address this matter of public health.

We will provide further updates as soon as possible.