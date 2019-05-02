Psicosis Saved CWE Promoter’s Life After Near-Fatal Car Accident

– CWE promoter Danny Duggan says that WCW and WWE alumnus Psicosis saved his life after a serious car accident on Wednesday. Duggan, real name Danny Warren, posted to his Facebook page relating the story, the full version of which you can read below.

According to Duggan, the car accident happened in Onrtario and saw the car hit sheer ice. The vehicle rolled over at least once, coming off the road and into a obody of watter. Duggan said that he was stuck in his seatbelt upside down and his head was completely underwater before Psicosis came in and helped give him room to breathe, saving his life.

Duggan noted, “I’ve got a severe concussion, my head is swollen, my legs are smashed and beat up pretty bad, likely due to sitting so close to the dash but nothing majorly damaged, some very severe and deep lacerations, cuts, and chunks of skin gone on my scalp, ear, legs, arms, and my hands being mangled and bloody pretty bad. And a whole lot of pain throughout my back and body. But I am alive. We’re alive. Psicosis and Robin luckily managed to escape with what appears to be so far only some cuts and bruises. Hopefully nothing more.”

A GoFundMe campaign is up for Duggan here that has raised $1,125 of a $6,500 goal to date.