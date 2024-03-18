wrestling / News
Psicosis Issues Statement On Broken Hip, Thanks Fans For Support
Psicosis has issued a statement after news of his having suffered a broken hip was reported on. As noted, the WWE & WCW alumnus suffered the injury recently and underwent surgery to fix is. Psicosis posted to his Twitter account with a statement detailing how the injury happened.
He wrote:
“On February 15, 2024, I suffered a fall at work. At the time, I didn’t know how serious the fall was. A few days passed and Damian recommended that I go to the hospital because the pain was not subsiding.
I took his advice and went to the hospital where they informed me that my right hip was broken. The doctors recommended that I stay in the hospital and undergo emergency surgery.
Thank God, the operation was a success and I am currently in absolute rest with the company of my family. However, I will be in recovery for the next 6 months.
My friend Ruben from Masked Republic opened a GoFundMe to raise funds to support me with different expenses that will arise during my recovery time.
I thank you all for your support during this time.
With gratitude,
Psychosis/Nicho el Millonario”
You can donate to his GoFundMe here.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Psicosis for a quick and full recovery.
Gracias / Thank you @maskedrepublic https://t.co/J2OA22qd4x pic.twitter.com/GWhdGQzMew
— PSYCHOSIS OG (@PsicosisOficial) March 15, 2024
