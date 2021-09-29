wrestling / News
Psycho Clown Making GCW Debut at War Ready Next Month
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
AAA star Psycho Clown is making his way to GCW to debut next month at War Ready. GCW announced on Tuesday that the TripleMania headliner will make his debut for the promotion at War Ready, which takes place on October 23rd in Los Angeles.
You can see the announcement below for Clown’s debut. ALso set for the show are:
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Nick Gage
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Zayne
