– WWE SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey had some special guests tonight in attendance. Fresh off their match at last night’s SmackDown, AAA stars Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana in attendance at tonight’s show. They even hung out with CM Punk tonight.

On last night’s SmackDown, Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown competed against Los Garza (Angel & Berto) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles. Los Garza were victorious in their title defense.

Also in attendance at SummerSlam tonight was Grammy Award-winning rapper Fat Joe. You can view some clips and images of the guests at SummerSlam 2025 below:

We are ready in #summerslam , with our friend THE BEST IN THE WORLD , YEZKA , MR IGUANA , and me.

GRACIAS A TODOS POR SU APOYO. @wweespanol @WWE @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/jNwbGEoK6S — Psycho Clown🤡 (@Psychooriginal) August 2, 2025