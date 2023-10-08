wrestling / News
Pub Rules Match Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT
October 8, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has announced an impressive six-man tag team match for this week’s edition of NXT TV. The team of Gallus will face the team of Tyler Bate, Ridge Holland, and Butch in a Pub Rules Match.
The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10 on NXT. The show airs at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)
* Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs. Tyler Bate, Ridge Holland, and Butch
* Cody Rhodes makes a major announcement
* Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez
Get ready for FIGHT NIGHT 👊 #Gallus takes on the team of @RidgeWWE, Tyler Bate and @PeteDunneYxB in a Pub Rules Match THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/hcwQCBTLcV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 8, 2023