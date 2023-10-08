Pub Rules Match Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT

– WWE has announced an impressive six-man tag team match for this week’s edition of NXT TV. The team of Gallus will face the team of Tyler Bate, Ridge Holland, and Butch in a Pub Rules Match.

The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10 on NXT. The show airs at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)

* Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs. Tyler Bate, Ridge Holland, and Butch

* Cody Rhodes makes a major announcement

* Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez