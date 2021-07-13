wrestling / News
Public Funeral Being Held For Paul Orndorff
July 13, 2021 | Posted by
A public funeral well be held for the late, great “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. As reported yesterday, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 71. Orndorff’s son Travis posted to Instagram to announce that the service will be held at New Hope First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia, as you can see below.
WWE also paid tribute to Orndorff last night on Raw with a graphic, as you can see below.
In memory of WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AsSTuPZ5Ym
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2021
