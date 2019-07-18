wrestling / News
Public Mass Held For CMLL Owner Paco Alonso Last Week In Mexico City
July 18, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this month that CMLL owner Paco Alonso had passed away at the age of 67, with his daughter Sophia taking over the business. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a public mass for Paco was held on July 12 in the afternoon in Mexico City. Fray Tormenta, the priest that loosely inspired the film Nacho Libre, presided over the service. Atlantis Jr., Negro Casas and Ampola all spoke at the event. Wrestlers who attended included Rayo de Jalisco Jr., who flew in.
CMLL and New Japan had ceremonies for Paco at their shows this week. It seems as though US promotions have not acknowledged his passing.
