Punishment Martinez vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set For ROH Supercard of Honor

– Ring of Honor has announced a match between Punishment Martinez and Tomohiro Ishii for Supercard of Honor. The company’s preview for the match reads as follows:

The monstrous Punishment Martinez has quickly established himself as a big-match competitor, winning the prestigious Survival of the Fittest Tournament last November, picking up wins along the way against stars like Jay Lethal, Flip Gordon, Shane Taylor, and more! Martinez has firmly established himself as one of the top contenders for the Ring of Honor World Championship but the Creeper of Violence and Messiah of Pain wants to spread his brand of anarchy across the globe.

In New Orleans, he will get an opportunity to do just that against one of the most intimidating and hard-hitting stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling history, the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion of all-time and former ROH World Television Champion, Tomohiro Ishii!

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII

A match has been signed between two of the heaviest-hitting stars in the world for the heart of New Orleans when the near 6’7” Punishment Martinez takes on “The Stone Pitbull” in front of what already is the BIGGEST crowd in ROH history! But don’t expect too many hammerlocks, wrist locks, or headlocks – these two will look to inflict pain on one another!

Ishii, who shocked ROH fans when he won the World Television Title from Roderick Strong during 2016’s Honor Rising Tour, is one of the most intimidating wrestlers of all-time. Ishii has established himself as the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion ever, holding the championship a record four times for over a year.

Martinez will bring a height and reach advantage into this match but Ishii will bring power, explosiveness, and a veteran’s savvy in what will be a major test for both men! Who will win this bout? Join us in New Orleans to find out!

The full card thus far is as follows:

* ROH World Championship Match: Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Punishment Martinez vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Women of Honor Tournament Semis (Pre-Show)

* Kota Ibushi, Kenny King, The Briscoes, SoCal Uncensored, Young Bucks, Adam Page, Jay Lethal, Silas Young, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Flip Gordon to compete