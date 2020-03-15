wrestling / News

Punk Pro Wrestling, AAW Cancel Next Weekend’s Shows

March 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW AAW Homecoming

A couple of more wrestling shows are off the schedule, namely Punk Pro Wrestling and AAW. The two companies announced on Twitter on Sunday that they are cancelling thier separate March 209th show in Chicago, Illinois.

