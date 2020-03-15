wrestling / News
Punk Pro Wrestling, AAW Cancel Next Weekend’s Shows
A couple of more wrestling shows are off the schedule, namely Punk Pro Wrestling and AAW. The two companies announced on Twitter on Sunday that they are cancelling thier separate March 209th show in Chicago, Illinois. You can see the post below:
We will throw an anniversary party when we can. Stay safe. Make art. Be ready because this is gonna be a hell of a party when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/q55uYKs70M
— PunkProWrestling (@PunkProWrestlin) March 14, 2020
EPIC HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY CANCELLED
Logan Square Auditorium has been limited to 100 attendees per the mayor, causing us to cancel Friday's event. We do feel this is the right decision for the #AAWFamily.
All ticket sales will be transferred to the May 16th event at the LSA. pic.twitter.com/lXLItuXtaU
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) March 15, 2020
