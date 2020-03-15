Punk Pro Wrestling, AAW Cancel Next Weekend’s Shows

A couple of more wrestling shows are off the schedule, namely Punk Pro Wrestling and AAW. The two companies announced on Twitter on Sunday that they are cancelling thier separate March 209th show in Chicago, Illinois.

A couple of more wrestling shows are off the schedule, namely Punk Pro Wrestling and AAW. The two companies announced on Twitter on Sunday that they are cancelling thier separate March 209th show in Chicago, Illinois. You can see the post below:

We will throw an anniversary party when we can. Stay safe. Make art. Be ready because this is gonna be a hell of a party when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/q55uYKs70M — PunkProWrestling (@PunkProWrestlin) March 14, 2020