Puppy Battle Royale Set For Next Week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night Two
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
AEW is bringing the goods that the people want next week at night two of Fyter Fest with a Puppy Battle Royale. The company announced the battle royale with an advertisement on tonight’s night one of the event.
Details of the Puppy Battle Royale are not yet known; you can check out the promo below.
How about a casual puppy break after that first match #FyterFest #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pyGBdAOnS6
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 2, 2020
