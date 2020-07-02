wrestling / News

Puppy Battle Royale Set For Next Week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night Two

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is bringing the goods that the people want next week at night two of Fyter Fest with a Puppy Battle Royale. The company announced the battle royale with an advertisement on tonight’s night one of the event.

Details of the Puppy Battle Royale are not yet known; you can check out the promo below.

