Pure Championship Match Added to Tonight’s ROH TV

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor has announced that a Pure Championship Match has been added to tonight’s episode of ROH TV on Honorclub. Lee Moriarty will defend against AR Fox. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. AR Fox
* ROH Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
* Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero, & Volador Jr vs. Mascara Dorada, Titan, & Templario
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Infantry
* The Outrunners vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari)
* The Gates of Agony in action

