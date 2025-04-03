Pure Championship Match Added to Tonight’s ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced that a Pure Championship Match has been added to tonight’s episode of ROH TV on Honorclub. Lee Moriarty will defend against AR Fox. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. AR Fox

* ROH Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter

* Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero, & Volador Jr vs. Mascara Dorada, Titan, & Templario

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Infantry

* The Outrunners vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari)

* The Gates of Agony in action