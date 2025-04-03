wrestling / News
Pure Championship Match Added to Tonight’s ROH TV
Ring of Honor has announced that a Pure Championship Match has been added to tonight’s episode of ROH TV on Honorclub. Lee Moriarty will defend against AR Fox. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. AR Fox
* ROH Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
* Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero, & Volador Jr vs. Mascara Dorada, Titan, & Templario
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Infantry
* The Outrunners vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari)
* The Gates of Agony in action
The ROH Pure Champion @theleemoriarty defends his title against the challenger @ARealFoxx on ROH TV TONIGHT!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/pyIevwXEUG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 3, 2025
