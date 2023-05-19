wrestling / News

Pure Championship Match Set For ROH TV In Two Weeks

May 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 6-1-23 Image Credit: ROH

Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship on ROH TV in a couple of weeks. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Shibata will face Alex Coughlin on the June 1st episode of the show, which airs on WatchROH.

Khan wrote:

“ROH TV
Thursday, June 1
7pm ET/6pm CT

ROH Pure Championship
@K_Shibata2022 vs @AlexCoughlin93

The @ringofhonor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata has accepted the challenge from his former protege and will defend the title vs Alex Coughlin 2 weeks from tonight, June 1, on ROH TV!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading