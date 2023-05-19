Pure Championship Match Set For ROH TV In Two Weeks

Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship on ROH TV in a couple of weeks. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Shibata will face Alex Coughlin on the June 1st episode of the show, which airs on WatchROH.

Khan wrote:

“ROH TV

Thursday, June 1

7pm ET/6pm CT ROH Pure Championship

@K_Shibata2022 vs @AlexCoughlin93 The @ringofhonor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata has accepted the challenge from his former protege and will defend the title vs Alex Coughlin 2 weeks from tonight, June 1, on ROH TV!”