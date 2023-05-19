wrestling / News
Pure Championship Match Set For ROH TV In Two Weeks
Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship on ROH TV in a couple of weeks. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Shibata will face Alex Coughlin on the June 1st episode of the show, which airs on WatchROH.
Khan wrote:
“ROH TV
Thursday, June 1
7pm ET/6pm CT
ROH Pure Championship
@K_Shibata2022 vs @AlexCoughlin93
The @ringofhonor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata has accepted the challenge from his former protege and will defend the title vs Alex Coughlin 2 weeks from tonight, June 1, on ROH TV!
ROH TV
Thursday, June 1
7pm ET/6pm CT
ROH Pure Championship@K_Shibata2022 vs @AlexCoughlin93
The @ringofhonor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata has accepted the challenge from his former protege and will defend the title vs Alex Coughlin 2 weeks from tonight, June 1, on ROH TV! pic.twitter.com/qs6n9N98mM
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 18, 2023
