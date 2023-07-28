wrestling / News

Pure Championship Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV Josh Woods Katsuyori Shibata Image Credit: ROH

Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship on next week’s episode of ROH TV. On tonight’s show, Mark Sterling laid out the challenge to Shibata on Josh Woods’ behalf. Shibata came out and accepted the challenge for next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which will air on WatchROH.com.

