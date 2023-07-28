wrestling / News
Pure Championship Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
July 27, 2023
Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship on next week’s episode of ROH TV. On tonight’s show, Mark Sterling laid out the challenge to Shibata on Josh Woods’ behalf. Shibata came out and accepted the challenge for next week’s show.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which will air on WatchROH.com.
NEXT WEEK!@WoodsIsTheGoods will challenge @K_Shibata2022 for his #ROH Pure Championship on ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/uaw88SCH0i
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2023
