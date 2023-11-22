wrestling / News
Pure Championship Match Announced For This Week’s ROH TV
Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship on this week’s Thanksgiving episode of ROH TV. ROH announced on Tuesday that Shibata will defend the title against Trent Beretta on Thursday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub, is:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Trent Beretta
* Tony Nese vs. Ethan Page
