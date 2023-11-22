wrestling / News

Pure Championship Match Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

November 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship on this week’s Thanksgiving episode of ROH TV. ROH announced on Tuesday that Shibata will defend the title against Trent Beretta on Thursday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub, is:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Trent Beretta
* Tony Nese vs. Ethan Page

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading