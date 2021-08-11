wrestling / News

Pure Rules Match Added To ROH Glory by Honor Night Two

August 11, 2021
ROH Glory by Honor

During the latest ROH Week by Week, it was announced that the World Famous CB (Cheeseburger) will face LSG in a Pure Rules match at Glory by Honor night two. The two-night event happens on August 20-21 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full lineup:

Night One:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Flip Gordon
* ROH Pure Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Rhett Titus
* Six-Man Mayhem: Dak Draper vs. Danhausen vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Eli Isom vs. Mike Bennett vs. PJ Black
* La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee, Kenny King, La Bestia del Ring & RUSH) vs. Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Homicide, Tony Deppen & Chris Dickinson
* Brian Johnson vs. EC3
* The Briscoes vs. The Righteous (Bateman & Dutch)
* The Allure (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) vs. Vita VonStarr & TBD
* Chelsea Green vs. TBD

Night Two:

* Dragon Lee & RUSH vs. Bandido & Rey Horus
* Steel Cage Match for ROH World Title Shot: Matt Taven vs. Vincent
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. Incoherence (Delirious, Hallowicked & Frightmare)
* Pure Rules: World Famous CB vs. LSG
* Flip Gordon & Demonic Flamita vs. The Briscoes
* Dalton Castle vs. Danhausen
* Chelsea Green & Willow vs. Miranda Alize & Rok-C
* Trisha Adora vs. TBD

