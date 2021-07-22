Pure Title Match & More Announced For ROH Glory By Honor Night One

ROH has added a Pure Championship match for night one of Glory By Honor. The company announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against Rhett Titus, while Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) will take on La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King & Bestia del Ring).

ROH Glory by Honor night one takes place on August 20th. The updated lineup for the full two-night show is:

Night One

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Flip Gordon

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Rhett Titus

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King & Bestia del Ring)

Night Two

The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

* Steel Cage Match: Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot is on the line.

* MexiSquad vs. La Facción Ingobernable